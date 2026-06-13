Teen boy charged in shooting that injured teen girl in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A teen boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a teen girl injured in Clairton.

Information shared by the Allegheny County Police Department on Friday said a 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license following a shooting that happened on June 8.

That’s when detectives found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg on Waddell Avenue. She also suffered a graze wound to her ribs. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

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The suspect shooter was charged in juvenile court, so his name has not been released.

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