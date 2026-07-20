2 people injured in rollover crash in Lawrence County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a crash in Lawrence County.

Information shared by Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday said the crash happened on Harlansburg Road near Stoughton Road in Scott Township on Friday.

Troopers said a 2024 Ford F350 was traveling eastbound and crossed the double yellow line and hit a 2021 GMC vehicle.

The GMC rolled over and crashed into an embankment. The driver had to be rescued from the vehicle before being taken to a hospital.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford was able to get out on their own, but they were also taken to a hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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