At least 1 person injured in crash in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash in Jefferson Hills on Monday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to Route 837 between Jones Street and Walton Road at 2:07 p.m.
One person has been taken to a hospital from the scene at this time.
Jefferson Hills Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest details on this developing story.
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