JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash in Jefferson Hills on Monday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to Route 837 between Jones Street and Walton Road at 2:07 p.m.

One person has been taken to a hospital from the scene at this time.

Jefferson Hills Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest details on this developing story.

At least 1 person injured in crash in Jefferson Hills At least one person was injured in a crash in Jefferson Hills on Monday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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