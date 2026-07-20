Rollover crash blocks I-79 ramp in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash on Noblestown Road near I-79 in Collier Township.

The call for the crash came into 911 at 3:55 p.m.

A guiderail along I-79 appears to have been damaged, but it’s unclear right now if it was involved in this crash.

PennDOT cameras show the Carnegie on-ramp currently blocked.

At last check, no one had been transported to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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