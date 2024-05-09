Local

2 people injured when bus crashes into building in Washington County

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

Two people are injured after a Freedom Transit Bus crashed into a building in Washington County Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are injured after a Freedom Transit Bus crashed into a building in Washington County Thursday morning.

According to Washington County 911, the bus crashed into an abandoned building around 7:10 a.m.

Both were taken to the hospital.

A Channel 11 crew is heading to the scene. Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

