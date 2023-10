UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people died after state police said they hit a deer while riding a motorcycle in Uniontown Wednesday.

According to Pennsylvania state police, the crash happened at mile marker 14.8 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at around 9:46 a.m.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is investigating the crash, state police said.

