2 people killed in Findlay Township house fire

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after an early Saturday morning house fire in Findlay Township.

Officials tell Channel 11 that a house fire on Poplar Street, near Steubenville Pike, began around 4:30 a.m. At one point, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

We’re told that two people died in the fire. Their identities have not been released, pending next-of-kin notifications.

Three police officers on scene received medical treatment. One was hurt while jumping out of a window, and two others were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire marshal and Allegheny County police are investigating.

