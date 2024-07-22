Local

2 people rescued from crash in Derry Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Fire department

2 people rescued from crash in Derry Township (Katifcam/iStock )

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews pulled two people to safety after a crash in Derry Township on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 981 and Lee Valley Road around 2:15 p.m.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Route 981 is closed in the area of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman, 24, killed in crash along Route 819 in Westmoreland county
  • Man shot, killed by police officer in Forest Hills identified
  • Lawsuits allege child sexual abuse of nearly 100 victims at local juvenile detention centers
  • VIDEO: Could Gov. Josh Shapiro become VP nominee under Kamala Harris?
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read