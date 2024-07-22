Man shot, killed by police officer in Forest Hills identified

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A man who was shot and killed by an officer in Forest Hills Thursday night has been identified.

On Monday, the Allegheny County Medical Exmainer’s Office identified the man as Gregg Carlson, 48.

Allegheny County dispatch said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Glasgow Road at 9:24 p.m. on July 18.

According to Allegheny County police, officers from multiple departments responded to the scene of a disturbance. When they arrived, they heard a gun being chambered and a shot fired.

Officers confronted Carlson with a gun outside of a house, police said.

Around 10 minutes after police were called to the scene, an officer from the Churchill Police Department shot the man in the torso, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

