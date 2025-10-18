2 people rescued from fire in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two people were rescued from a fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported in a building on Kaercher Street in the city’s Greenfield neighborhood before 7 a.m.

Firefighters on scene tell Channel 11 they rescued two people from a balcony.

No injuries were reported on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Our crew on scene saw evidence of smoke damage around one window.

