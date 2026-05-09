Steady rain moves out Saturday; mostly dry conditions expected on Mother’s Day

PITTSBURGH — Steady, light rain continues across much of the area this morning. Much of this activity will start to exit by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., with just isolated showers possible this afternoon.

Watch for an uptick in showers and possibly a few storms in the evening, especially for areas north and west of Pittsburgh, where a little more instability will be available. Otherwise, a few showers can be expected overnight, but mainly dry conditions are expected for Mother’s Day, and highs will be just a touch below average in the mid-60s.

Cooler-than-average weather will dominate going into early next week, with the potential for frost again on Tuesday morning.

The next round of steady rain and storms can be expected on Wednesday, with a possible flip to much warmer than average conditions by next weekend!

Warm weather lovers...there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

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