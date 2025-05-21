2 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood early Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Paulson Avenue and Frankstown Avenue around 12:15 a.m. for several ShotSpotter activations.

While officers were on their way, they were told there was a shooting victim in the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man shot in the leg, and they began to render aid. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, a second man who was shot in the arm arrived at UPMC Shadyside by a private vehicle. He was last listed in stable condition.

Police said witnesses provided conflicting descriptions of the suspect and a possible suspect vehicle.

No arrests have been made. Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

