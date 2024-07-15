2 people stabbed in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Two people were stabbed in Aliquippa over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were requested to investigate a stabbing that happened at 419 Allegheny Avenue Saturday.

Police said Christopher Verdoni, 29, stabbed one man in his legs and another man in his torso. The man stabbed in the legs was treated at Heritage Valley Sewickley for his injuries and released, while the other was taken to Allegheny General Hospital with a serious injury.

Verdoni was taken into custody and is currently in the Beaver County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group