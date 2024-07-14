What we know about Bethel Park man suspected of attempted assassination at Trump rally in Butler

PITTSBURGH — The FBI has identified the suspected gunman at former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday as a Bethel Park man.

The agency identified him as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, and said they’re considering the shooting that injured Trump and two spectators and killed another spectator as an assassination attempt.

Following the identification of Crooks as the suspected gunman, police shut down a Bethel Park roadway near where he lived. Police are still present in the area Sunday morning, using Bethel Park High School as a staging area. It’s unclear what the police presence is for at this time.

The FBI hasn’t released any other information about Crooks, but Channel 11 started digging into his background.

We’ve learned Crooks has no previous criminal history, according to online court records.

Voter records in Allegheny County show Crooks is a registered Republican voter. However, according to federal campaign finance records, Crooks appears to have donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project through the Democratic donation platform ActBlue.

The FBI has not yet identified a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about Crooks is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or leave a tip at FBI.gov/butler.

