2 people taken into custody during drug trafficking investigation spanning Pennsylvania, Ohio

Two people were taken into custody during a drug trafficking investigation spanning Pennsylvania and Ohio.

In a social media post Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the four-month investigation concluded on Thursday, with multiple agencies from both states involved.

The investigation focused on the distribution of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in various municipalities, the office said. Numerous people are alleged to have taken part.

On Thursday, authorities initiated a traffic stop on State Route 18 in Burgettstown. During the stop, 53-year-old Archie Orison of McDonald/Burgettstown was arrested and found to have an unspecified amount of crack cocaine on him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Orison was lodged at the Washington County Correctional Facility on a bench warrant and an arrest warrant out of Mount Pleasant Township, the office said. Additional charges are pending.

After Orison’s arrest, the Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Steubenville, Ohio. A person was taken into custody after authorities found cocaine, crack cocaine and more than $15,000 in cash, the office said.

More arrests may come as a result of the investigation, the office said.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Mount Pleasant Township Police, McDonald Borough Police, North Fayette Township Police, Robinson Township Police, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force.

