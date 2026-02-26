2 people treated at hospital after being attacked by dog in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were attacked by a dog in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Police said Animal Care and Control officers were called to the 8400 block of Dersam Street in East Hills at 2:30 p.m. for reports of the attack.

A man, the dog’s owner, had been bitten in the hand.

A neighbor was also bitten by the same dog. She was taken to a hospital via ambulance and the owner drove himself to a hospital.

Police said neither person suffered life-threatening wounds.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary facility. Police say it will be euthanized.

Another dog that lived with the owner was taken to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

