2 Pittsburgh police officers get minor injuries while breaking up fight, making arrest at concert

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers received minor injuries at a concert Wednesday night.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said two officers were hurt while breaking up a fight and making an arrest at the event.
One officer received an injury to his finger, which was possibly broken. The other had a sore back.
Both officers went to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.
