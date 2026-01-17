2 Propel Schools employees on leave after sharing post mentioning threats to President Trump

Two employees of a local school are on leave tonight after sharing a video where they appear to celebrate reported threats to President Donald Trump.

The video shows the two women crossing their fingers while holding up a post about Iran threatening to assassinate the president.

In a statement to Channel 11, Propel Schools confirmed it is investigating the TikTok post, but did not say which school the women work at or their roles.

“We are taking this situation seriously and will take appropriate action based on the findings of that investigation. any suggestion of harm or violence toward any human being is completely unacceptable...” Propel Schools said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group