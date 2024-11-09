2 roads shut down after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two roads in Harrison Township are shut down because of a crash.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Freeport Road and California Avenue at 6:20 p.m., Allegheny County 911 confirmed.

Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.

Freeport Road and Broadview Boulevard, which run parallel to each other, are closed between Idaho and California avenues, according to Hilltop Hose Company No. 3.

We’re working to learn if anyone is injured.

Channel 11 confirmed that Allegheny County detectives were requested to the scene.

