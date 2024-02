Two school buses were involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Robinson Township.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. along Coraopolis Road at Interstate 79.

Officials tell us there were no injuries.

A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the two buses had no visible damage and drove away.

