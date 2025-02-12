2 taken to hospital after crash along Route 22 in Washington County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash along Route 22 in Washington County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes between the West Virginia state line and Burgettstown.

A Jeep and a pickup truck were involved in the crash. The pickup truck went over the guide rail and had to be pulled up by a crane.

Dispatchers told Channel 11 that two people were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

