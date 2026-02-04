2 taken to hospital after head-on crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured in a head-on crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh late Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on the bridge near the Route 65 exit on southbound I-279.

Emergency dispatchers confirm that two people were taken to a hospital, but their conditions are currently unknown.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

