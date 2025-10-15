2 taken to hospital from mobile home fire in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital from a mobile home fire in Cranberry Township early Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. along York Drive.

Dispatchers confirmed two people were transported to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

