2 vehicles burst into flames after crash in Churchill, melting traffic lights

CHURCHILL, Pa. — Part of an Allegheny County roadway was shut down on Friday night while emergency crews responded to a crash where two vehicles burst into flames.

Wilkins Township VFC No. 3 says the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Rodi Road in Churchill.

A video posted by Wilkins Township VFC No. 3 shows firefighters’ efforts to put out the flames that destroyed the two vehicles.

The heat from the flames also appeared to melt nearby traffic lights. Firefighters urge drivers to take caution in the area until repairs are made.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or the subsequent fire.

