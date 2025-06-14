Local

2 vehicles burst into flames after crash in Churchill, melting traffic lights

By WPXI.com News Staff
Two vehicles burst into flames after crash in Churchill, melting traffic light. (Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 3)
By WPXI.com News Staff

CHURCHILL, Pa. — Part of an Allegheny County roadway was shut down on Friday night while emergency crews responded to a crash where two vehicles burst into flames.

Wilkins Township VFC No. 3 says the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Rodi Road in Churchill.

A video posted by Wilkins Township VFC No. 3 shows firefighters’ efforts to put out the flames that destroyed the two vehicles.

The heat from the flames also appeared to melt nearby traffic lights. Firefighters urge drivers to take caution in the area until repairs are made.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or the subsequent fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                   

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read