2 Western Pennsylvania communities named among best small towns in the Northeast

Two Western Pennsylvania communities are ranked on a list of best small towns in the Northeast.

Sewickley came in at No.2 and Ohiopyle came in at No. 4 on the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice list.

The 10 towns, each with a population of fewer than 25,000, have been nominated by an expert panel and voted by readers as the best for their gorgeous scenery, historic charm, local cuisine and cultural attractions.

USA Today described Sewickley as “A Pittsburgh suburb, Sewickley, Pennsylvania, is known for its leafy streets and upscale boutiques. Featuring well-preserved architecture, the town seamlessly blends historic charm with modern sophistication. It has a thriving cultural scene, spearheaded by the Sweetwater Center for the Arts, which offers hundreds of classes to the community and adds an enriching layer to this tranquil destination along the Ohio River.”

Ohiopyle, which was named the best small town in the northeast last year, is described as a community that is “situated along the meandering Youghiogheny River and draws adventurers of all ages with its rugged charm and variety of natural wonders. Famous for Ohiopyle State Park, this area invites outdoor enthusiasts to experience many diverse activities, including first-rate whitewater rafting, rock climbing, wildlife spotting, and incredible waterfall hikes.”

Two other Pennsylvania towns, Gettysburg and New Hope, also made the list.

