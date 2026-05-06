3-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police said crews were called to the 400 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Northview Heights at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a child struck by a car.

The child had injuries to his legs, but officials say he was responsive and alert. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and told officers that children were playing and running onto the road when the crash happened. They do not expect charges to be filed at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group