House engulfed in flames in Westmoreland County

ARONA BOROUGH, Pa. — A house was engulfed in flames in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Main Street in Arona Borough at 9:28 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire was shooting out of the windows as dark smoke poured out of the house.

Those flames appear to have since been knocked down.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Firefighters battle house fire in Westmoreland County (WPXI/WPXI)

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