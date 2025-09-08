2 winning Powerball tickets worth $100K sold in Allegheny County

Two winning Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Allegheny County for Saturday’s drawing.

One of them was sold at the Giant Eagle at 9805 McKnight Road in McCandless, and the other at the GetGo on 4099 Grandview Drive in Richland Township.

Both stores earned a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.

Those two tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 11-23-44-61-62, and the red Powerball 17.

The two winning jackpot tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas, where the winners will split the $1.787 billion winnings.

More than 472,700 other Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in Saturday’s drawing.

