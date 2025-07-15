2 women injured in Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Two women were injured in a shooting in Homestead Monday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hays Street.

First responders arrived on scene and found two women who had been shot.

One of the women was shot twice in the leg and was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The other woman was grazed on the shoulder and did not require hospitalization.

Police said several shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Allegheny County Police continue to investigate.

