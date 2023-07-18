$200K-winning Powerball ticket sold at local Giant Eagle

Although nobody won the jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, a local player is walking away with a big payout.

The Giant Eagle at 600 Towne Square Way in Brentwood sold a $200,000 winning ticket that matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball and Power Play.

Throughout Pennsylvania, another player matched all five numbers to win $1 million, another player won $200,000; and five players matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the red Powerball was 21.

The next Powerball drawing will be at 11 p.m. Wednesday, only on Channel 11.

Visit palottery.com for information.

