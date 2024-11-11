2024 Polish Fest held at Cathedral of Learning

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh held a festival celebrating Eastern European culture.

“Polish Fest” was held at the Cathedral of Learning and featured traditional dancing. folk crafts and lots of pierogies.

The event has been a tradition for 42 years.

Organizers say it gives them something to look forward to.

“To have someone come up to a table and say ‘my mother used to make those, my father taught us how to do that, I remember that dance!’ it’s resurrecting those memories and those people, because then those people that are now gone live again,” said Polish Fest Founder Lawrence Kozlowski.

All money raised at the event goes towards scholarships for Pitt students to study in Europe.

