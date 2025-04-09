Roadway around Century III Mall closes to all traffic

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The road around Century III Mall that connects two major South Hills roadways has shut down to all traffic.

West Mifflin Borough said the private access road between Clairton Road and Route 51 is closed from the intersection of Century III Mall Boulevard and Clairton Road to the entrance of the UPMC Outpatient Center.

The privately owned road that runs next to the former Century III Mall has been riddled with potholes for years. The mall began to be demolished last year.

The borough advises drivers to allow extra travel time with other roadwork going on in the area, including the months-long Route 51 crossover project that just got underway and lane restrictions on Lebanon Church Road.

