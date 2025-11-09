2025 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler and 10K takes runners on tour of Steel City

PITTSBURGH — The 2025 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler and 10K returned on Sunday, celebrating athletic achievement and highlighting the Steel City’s community spirit.

The event saw a record-breaking turnout as over 5,500 participants crossed the finish line on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Runners and walkers from more than 30 states and five countries gathered for this annual event, which featured a scenic course through some of Pittsburgh’s most iconic neighborhoods.

“At P3R, we’re committed to creating opportunities for everyone to move, and today’s record-breaking turnout is proof that the running community in Pittsburgh is stronger than ever,” P3R CEO Troy Schooley said.

The event also included themed miles such as the Military and First Responders Appreciation Mile and the Mister Rogers’ Mile.

