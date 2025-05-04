2025 Pittsburgh Marathon weekend draws record-large number of participants

PITTSBURGH — A record-setting 46,000 people came out for the 2025 Pittsburgh Marathon weekend this year.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, tens of thousands of runners hit the pavement for the 2025 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. Participants came from all 50 states and 24 countries to run the 26.2 miles throughout Pittsburgh’s winding and hilly landscape. The male marathon winner, Mulgeta Birhanu Feyissa, crossed the finish line at 2 hours, 14 minutes and 31 seconds.

“Yes, it’s a little warm it’s a little humid and there were a few uphill’s. I’m very happy. I’m extremely pleased,” he said.

Jane Bareikis took the top spot in the women’s division for the second year in a row.

“As they go across the bridges and through our neighborhoods... they’re greeted with enthusiastic folks on the sidelines really cheering them on at every turn,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

We spoke to one runner about why he participated in the race.

“I’m from Saint Louis, Missouri. Just happy to be here for the Pittsburgh Marathon. I started in 2015. I started doing this running for Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure,” Christopher Blair said.

Each person has a different reason for being a part of the race, but there is one thing everyone gets.

“The crowds are out encouraging them, getting them to this finish line, you see everybody starting to cross now - a lot of smiles on their faces, a lot of excitement,” CEO of P3R Troy Schooley said.

