28 people injured in camp bus crash in Fayette County

Almost 30 people, most of whom are juveniles, were taken to local hospitals after a crash involving a camp bus in Fayette County.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Pine Slopes Road and Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township.

A “multi-function” school bus drove off the side of the road, crashed into a wooden fence and came to rest in a field, according to state police. A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the vehicle was a camp bus.

Twenty-five juveniles and three adults were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not yet known.

State police in Uniontown are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with Channel 11 News for updates as more information becomes available.

