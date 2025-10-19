$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania

Check your Powerball tickets! Someone who purchased a ticket in Pennsylvania won $2 million in Saturday’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the big winner matched all five of the balls drawn, but not the Powerball, and purchased Power Play

The numbers drawn Saturday were 3, 11, 27, 10 and 58, with the Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

According to Powerball’s draw results, the ticket sold in Pennsylvania was the only one to win $2 million on Saturday.

