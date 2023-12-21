2nd iconic Heinz Ketchup bottle from Heinz Field on display at new home

PITTSBURGH — Another piece of Steelers history is now on display at the Heinz History Center.

The latest addition is one of the iconic Heinz Ketchup bottles from Heinz Field.

The 35-foot, 4-ton ketchup bottle was trucked in just before daybreak Thursday.

“This is an exciting day here in Pittsburgh,” said the Heinz History Center President Andy Masich.

It was a delicate process for construction crews to mount the giant bottle onto the southwest corner of the Heinz History Center on 12th and Smallman Streets.

It is fitting that the bottle is 57 feet off the ground and only steps away from another Steelers artifact, the goalposts from Three Rivers Stadium.

For these Pittsburghers, it’s sentimental.

“It’s huge for Pittsburgh. It’s a monumental thing coming from Heinz Field and coming back here. I think it’s great to have a place to call it home,” said Carolyn Sheehan, of the Strip District.

“It’s awesome. It’s Pittsburgh history. It’s what made me come back to Pittsburgh. Pittsburghers always come back they say,” said Douglas Ward of Bellevue.

This is one of two ketchup bottles that were on top of the scoreboard at Heinz Field and taken down in July 2022 when the naming rights changed.

In April of this year, the other ketchup bottle returned to the North Shore.

It was installed at Gate C at Acrisure Stadium.

We asked the President of the Heinz History Center why one of the bottles ended up here.

“We got lots of calls and letters saying you can’t lose the ketchup bottle. It needs to be at the history center. So, we talked to Kraft Heinz and they graciously supported the reinstallation of the ketchup bottle here at the history center,” Masich said.

Thousands of people visit the Heinz History Center every year, and this Heinz ketchup bottle is expected to be a big draw.

