3-alarm fire damages 2 buildings in Fayette County

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Fire damaged two buildings in Fayette County on Sunday.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. along Market Street in Brownsville.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear when they arrived.

Officials tell us most of the damage was inside the buildings.

No one was hurt, though firefighters were initially concerned that there could be people inside.

“There were some conflicting reports, which is why we made an interior attack, searched both 406 Market Street and 408 Market Street, all of which were completely vacant on all three floors of both buildings,” said Chief Jordan Sealy of Brownsville Fire Co. No. 1.

The fire response rose to three alarms, drawing crews from Westmoreland and Washington counties as well.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

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