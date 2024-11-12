3 Greensburg Central Catholic students taken to hospital, Tuesday will be a flexible instruction d

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Three students were taken to the hospital following a Veterans Day program at Greensburg Central Catholic High School on Monday.

Floors in the gymnasium and the auxiliary gym were resurfaced over the weekend, and the chemicals can have a strong odor that “can be irritating.” A news release from the Diocese of Greensburg said both gyms were ventilated before the Veterans Day program.

One of the students felt lightheaded and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Two other students were taken to a local hospital by their families.

Classes were immediately dismissed and Tuesday will be a flexible instruction day so additional ventilation can take place.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We take any potential health concerns seriously and are working diligently to ensure our school environment remains safe for everyone. Rest assured that we are taking all necessary precautions and following expert guidance in addressing this situation,” a letter from the district said.

Anyone experiencing fainting, vomiting, shortness of breath or chest pain is advised to call the Pittsburgh Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

