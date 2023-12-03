3 homes damaged by gunfire in Perry South, witnesses say 6 people were involved

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an incident where nearly 40 shots were fired in Perry South.

Officers were called to the area of Chester Avenue, Holyoke Street and Elsdon Street after seeing multiple ShotSpotter alerts and receiving reports of shots fired just before noon on Saturday.

No victims were found but three houses were damaged. One in the 500 block of Chester Avenue, one on the 2300 block of Holyoke Street and one on the 500 block of Elsdon Street.

Witnesses told police they believed six people, possibly juveniles, were involved in the shooting. All of them allegedly took off out of the area on foot.

39 shell casings were found at the scene. Police are still investigating.

