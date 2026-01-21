3 hurt when SUV crashes into Scott Township Denny’s

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency responders are at a local Denny’s after a vehicle crashed into the building.

An Allegheny County 911 official tells Channel 11 that first responders were sent to the Denny’s on Greentree Road in Scott Township around 9:15 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw a blue SUV crashed into the building.

The fire chief on scene said that three people suffered minor injuries.

He said this incident happened when an older man hit the gas instead of the brake.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group