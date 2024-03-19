3 injured when car leaves roadway, goes over hillside in West Mifflin

A car went over a hillside in West Mifflin Monday night, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on Streets Run Road and Delwar Road, officials told Channel 11.

The vehicle left the road and ended up approximately 30 yards over a hillside, according to the Skyview Volunteer Fire Co.

Crews assisted with traffic control while the vehicle was removed. The road reopened at around 11:15 p.m.

The extent of the car occupants’ injuries was not known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group