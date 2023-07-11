3 Jefferson Hills police officers receive commendations for actions during April triple shooting

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Three Jefferson Hills police officers were honored at a council meeting for their actions during a fatal triple shooting in April.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man dead, 2 other people in critical condition after triple shooting in Jefferson Hills

Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to Siler Drive and Ridge Road at 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Allegheny County police said two men and a woman were shot.

PHOTOS >>> Man dead, 2 other people in critical condition after triple shooting in Jefferson Hills

According to the Jefferson Hills Police Department, officers Michael Halterlein, Bailey Fertig and Benjamin Olsen “did not hesitate and immediately entered the danger zone.”

The three officers entered the “chaotic, rapidly-evolving scene,” and began aiding the three victims.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Though we are upset at the tragic loss of life, we are extremely proud of the actions of our officers during this incident. We are confident that they not only saved lives while risking their own, but also worked diligently to secure the scene for the subsequent investigation. We would also like to thank each law enforcement, EMS, and fire agency that responded to assist us that day,” the Jefferson Hills Police Department said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group