Pirates battle back to walk off Orioles in 9th, Nick Yorke the hero off bench

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Nick Yorke didn’t enter the game until the bottom of the eight inning but delivered a walk-off double in the ninth to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday evening.

Scoring Plays

To 4th, 2-0 BAL: The Orioles (3-5) sent eight men to the plate and plated a pair of runs against Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski. Dylan Beavers and Leody Taveras each recorded RBI singles.

Bottom 4th, 2-1 BAL: The Pirates (5-3) got on the board on Spencer Horwitz’s sac fly to left field off right-hander Shane Baz.

Bottom 8th, 2-2: With runners on the corners and two outs, pinch-hitter Jake Mangum grounded a ball weakly to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Orioles right-hander Anthony Nunez was unable to handle the ball for a game-tying RBI single.

Bottom 9th, 3-2 PIT : Bryan Reynolds doubled off Ryan Helsley (0-1) and Ryan O’Hearn was intentionally walked. Nick Yorke, who pinch ran for Marcell Ozuna in the eighth inning, delivered the walk-off blow with an RBI double.

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