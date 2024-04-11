3 local educators nominated for 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

PENNSYLVANIA — Three local teachers are in the running to be the 2025 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Out of the 12 nominees, three local teachers from three different counties were nominated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education:

Kevin Tomlinson, Evergreen Elementary School (Gateway School District - Allegheny County)

Jennifer Sharek, Patterson Primary School (Blackhawk School District - Beaver County)

Jennifer Toney, Sharpsville Area Elementary School (Sharpsville Area School District - Mercer County)

“The Shapiro Administration commends these educators for their excellence in the classroom and commitment to their schools, students, and communities,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Great educators change the lives of their students each and every day, and leave a lasting impact on them for life. The Commonwealth is proud to have strong, enthusiastic teachers, inspiring their students to reach infinite possibilities of success.”

Each year, the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children.

Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony later in the year, and represents the Commonwealth at various national, regional and local functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.

