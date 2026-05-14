3 local fire departments planning to merge amid staffing difficulties

Three volunteer fire departments in the Quaker Valley area are planning to merge into a new regional fire district in an effort to improve staffing, reduce response times and cut costs.

The Leetsdale Fire Department, Big Sewickley Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department will combine to form the new Quaker Valley Fire District.

Lt. Ryan Buttermore of the Leetsdale Fire Department said volunteer departments across the region continue to struggle with declining membership and the demanding time commitment required of recruits.

“One of the biggest things really is just manpower today,” Buttermore said. “The time commitment for a new member looking to join, it’s pretty, pretty intensive.”

He said combining departments would increase the likelihood that firefighters are available to respond quickly from one of the district’s three stations.

“It’ll reduce response times for sure,” Buttermore said. “The likelihood that someone is around at one of the three stations is very high versus if it was only your station.”

Department leaders also hope the merger will lower costs by allowing the departments to share equipment and eliminate duplicate resources. Buttermore noted that new fire trucks can cost more than $1 million.

The merger agreement still requires approval from the state, which officials said could happen by the fall.

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