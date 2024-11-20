3 men arrested after thefts from several Pittsburgh-area Targets, Rural Kings

PITTSBURGH — State police have charged three men who they said stole from Rural King and Target stores across the region, including locations in Beaver County, Allegheny County and Butler County.

Court documents said a months-long investigation into the alleged theft ring over the summer revealed that they were caught on surveillance video walking out of each store with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Troopers said Byron Carner, Todd Williams and Sean McCarthy were seen on security footage and by other shoppers taking more than $16,000 in merchandise from at least three Rural King stores and several local Target stores. From the beginning of June until the end of August, the thieves would load shopping carts with specific items and walk out without paying, often through an emergency exit, according to a criminal complaint. They allegedly stole e-bikes, scooters, and other electronics from Target and power drills and various tool sets from Rural King.

“I think it’s horrible. My husband likes Milwaukee tools. I don’t know, we’ve probably purchased a few here,” said Tatha Smilek, a Rural King shopper. “I don’t know what’s happening in this world.”

State police say many of these thefts occurred in the late afternoon or early evening hours, something that many shoppers agree is pretty brazen.

“They’re getting very brave and doing stuff doing the day,” said Kelly Kibby, a Target shopper. “I just can’t believe that people would be doing that right now.”

The suspects told investigators they rented cars and trucks to take the merchandise to Ohio and sold the items to pawn shops around the Cleveland area. They each face multiple charges, including retail theft and conspiracy.

