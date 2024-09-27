3 men convicted of running organized catalytic converter theft ring sentenced to prison

Three men convicted of running an organized catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region have been sentenced to prison.

Christian Buie, Harold Wade and Antonio Johnson, all of Chicago, were sentenced to serve 5 to 15 years in prison. All three men were arrested in January of 2023 and pled guilty earlier this year.

Investigators from North Huntingdon Township, State Police in Uniontown and Moon Township police worked collaboratively in this case.

The suspects were utilizing two rental vehicles, one traced to Washington D.C., and staying at an Airbnb on Pittsburgh’s North Side, authorities said.

Police said the men targeted car dealerships, towing services and citizens for weeks, overall impacting over 30 people and businesses and causing more than $300,000 in thefts and damages.

During the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said this was “one of the more sophisticated and extensive organized thefts we’ve had in Western Pennsylvania prosecuted at this level.”

Two of the men, Wade and Buie, were previously arrested for catalytic converter “related thefts” in January of 2015.

