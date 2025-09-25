3 men convicted in transnational drug operation

A federal jury found multiple people in connection with a transnational drug ring that brought narcotics into western Pennsylvania.

Carlos Zamora, 29, of Phoenix and Bryce Hill, 28, of Seattle, were found guilty following a two-and-a-half-week trial.

Jesus Ramirez, 28, of Phoenix, took a guilty plea mid-trial.

Among the evidence presented during the trial was this pile of drugs and guns. That which included 28 kilograms of fentanyl pills, 48 kilograms of meth, rifles and handguns.

The convictions follow those of 29 additional co-defendants.

“These convictions are a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies throughout the country,” said Acting United States Attorney Rivetti. “Refusing to be bound by borders, law enforcement disrupted the deadly flow of fentanyl into western Pennsylvania by aggressively targeting conspirators in Phoenix, Seattle, Mexico, and elsewhere. This multi-year investigation enabled the seizure of millions of fentanyl tablets, the largest quantities ever obtained through an investigation based in western Pennsylvania.”

James Pinkston of New Kensington was sentenced to 220 months in prison back in May.

Hill and Zamora’s sentencings have not been scheduled yet. They face no less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, or both.

Ramierez will be sentenced on Jan. 20. He faces no less than five years and up to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, or both.

