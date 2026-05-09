Gov. Shapiro calls for expedited federal assistance after April freeze devastates crops

Gov. Josh Shapiro is calling for federal assistance to help farmers grappling with the aftermath of an April freeze that he says may cause an estimated $150 million to $200 million in economic losses for the state’s specialty crop industry.

Gov. Shapiro and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with growers in Lancaster on Friday, shortly after formally requesting expedited disaster relief to help growers recover financially and maintain market stability.

His letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins specifically urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to accelerate damage assessments, which are crucial for growers to file crop insurance claims. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is exploring additional flexibility with appropriated state funds and collaborating with Penn State Extension to gather early industry assessments.

Since the April freeze, the Shapiro Administration has reportedly directly engaged with more than 200 growers and agricultural stakeholders across the Commonwealth. These engagements aimed to gather firsthand damage reports and identify the industry’s immediate needs.

Gov. Shapiro emphasized the urgency of federal support for farmers during this challenging time.

“My Administration has prioritized Pennsylvania agriculture from day one because we know farming powers our economy, feeds our communities and sustains our rural communities,” Shapiro said.

“Right now, Pennsylvania farmers are facing catastrophic losses through no fault of their own and they deserve a federal government that moves with urgency,” Gov. Shapiro said. “I’ve called on USDA to cut through delays, expedite the disaster declaration and ensure farmers receive the assistance and crop insurance support they need to recover and keep their operations moving forward. We will continue to have the backs of our farmers and make sure we explore every option at our disposal to help them through this crisis.”

As one example of the damage the freeze caused, the Shapiro Administration says Cherry Hill Orchards in Lancaster County experienced near-total yield losses in its apple and peach crops after overnight temperatures dropped as low as 19 degrees in some areas. The severe cold impacted crops that had already begun to blossom after weeks of warm weather.

Redding emphasized that the impact goes beyond crop damage.

“This freeze didn’t just damage crops – it jeopardized years of hard work and the future stability of family farms across Pennsylvania,” Redding said. “Cherry Hill Orchards’ story is one we are hearing in every corner of the Commonwealth. Growers are facing heartbreaking losses that will ripple far beyond the orchard or field, impacting local economies, farm markets, processors and packagers and the families who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.”

Significant crop damage was also reported in Adams, Berks and Franklin counties.

Per the Shapiro Administration, Pennsylvania is a leading producer of apples, peaches, grapes, cherries and strawberries, with many orchards selling directly to consumers and supporting agritourism. Significant crop losses without relief could substantially impact the Commonwealth’s direct-to-consumer sales and agritourism sector.

Any grower or farmer impacted by the freeze is urged to visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website for information and resources related to reporting losses, business planning and risk management.

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